Trial Expected to Begin today for woman charged in Pea Ridge police officer’s death

By Todd Dearing

Click here for updates on this story

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — A jury trial is scheduled to begin today for the woman charged in the death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Prosecutors say Shawna Rhae Cash was driving the car that ran over Apple at a convenience store on June 26, 2021.

According to court documents, Apple was attempting to make contact with Cash at the White Oak Station on Curtis Avenue in Pea Ridge.

Cash is charged with capital murder, fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest.

In June 2021, Cash told a 40/29 News reporter “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to” while she was being led into court.

Cash has pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

Elijah Michael Andazola Sr., 19, who police say was a passenger in the car that hit Apple, is also being charged with capital murder. His trial has been scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.