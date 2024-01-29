Worshipers attend Sunday service three days after church collapse

By Marcy Jones

Click here for updates on this story

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Three days after the First Congregational Church collapsed in New London, worshipers attended Sunday service a few blocks away at the Garde Arts Center.

House Manager Ronnie McKenzie says they jumped at the chance to welcome the church-goers.

“Well, we’re a dynamic team here, and we’re very community-minded. We make magic here, so here we are,” McKenzie said.

The collapse of the historic church dating back to the 1850s left a gaping hole not only in the landscape of New London but also in the hearts of its members.

“Being a part of the church, it was upsetting because we worship there, we listen to the pastor’s sermons, and it was a big loss for us,” said Heather Shallcross, member of Engaging Heaven Church.

Even though the venue of Sunday service is different today, the message of gratitude remains the same.

“Love, pure love. Community, support, togetherness,” said McKenzie.

While plans for the future permanent homes of First Congregational and Engaging Heaven Churches are still being worked out, church-goers are counting their blessings and expressing thanks to those who stepped up to help.

“It means a lot. It does because it has always been a great community in New London. We’ve always pulled through no matter what,” said Shallcross.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.