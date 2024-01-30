Attempted robbery suspect barricaded for hours was sleeping as SWAT negotiated, HPD says

By Brooke Taylor

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A person who barricaded himself from SWAT officers for hours was detained after he emerged from his condo unit and told police he was asleep the whole time.

According to the Houston Police Department, that person was the suspect in an attempted robbery at his complex at the Meadowridge Condominiums in the 3900 block of Woodchase Drive, off of Westpark Drive. The initial call came in at 3:21 p.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect tried to hold up landscape workers of their trailer at the condo complex where he lives. The workers attempted to detain the man themselves, holding him down until police arrived.

However, police said the suspect got loose from their grip, got into his car, and drove off to his unit, where the barricade unfolded and SWAT was called.

Police added that the man’s mother, also at his home, came out sometime during the incident and was belligerent at SWAT officers. She was detained and is expected to face an interference charge.

Craig Bellamy of HPD’s Tactical Operations Division said the suspect wouldn’t come out until hours later, adding the man told them he was asleep. He was placed in handcuffs and will face felony theft and evading counts.

The suspect wasn’t armed when he came out, but police located a pistol in the home and shell casings in his car, Bellamy added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.