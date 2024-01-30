Award-winning sculptor now creating one-of-a-kind electric guitars

By Steve Minich

BRIDGTON, Maine (WMTW) — A renowned Maine wood sculptor isn’t just catching eyes these days, but ears as well.

After decades of carving mostly wildlife and whimsical faces, William Janelle of Bridgton is using his tools to create his Feathercrest guitars.

“Sound is the first thing and the second thing I’m after is form the following function,” Janelle said.

Janelle recognizes no matter how exquisite a guitar may look, it has to play well.

“I was really amazed that when I started getting into it — how complex having this thing hang from your neck is, how where the frets lie and where your hand is positioned. The ergonomics of it all is incredibly important,” Janelle said.

The craftsman uses the same techniques and tools he has used for more than 40 years creating works of wildlife and whimsical faces.

Janelle’s venture into guitars began more as a hobby. He designed three-string cigar box guitars. Over the past 18 months, he became intrigued by the instrument’s electronic inner works.

He doesn’t only carve the wooden base but builds the components that create the sound.

“You have one second it’s silent — the next second it’s making sound, where as a carving it’s very slow and gradual; it’s almost like watching a glacier move,” Janelle said.

The reward for meticulous work?

“That first time you get to hear what it sounds like, with or without the electronics on it, really is a charge for me,” Janelle said.

