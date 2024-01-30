Confederate flag flying near welcome sign now surrounded by toilets

By Matthew Dietz

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISON, Ohio (WLWT) — Earlier this month, residents in Harrison became concerned after a Confederate flag was seen flying on a private property near the city’s welcome sign.

The flag’s proximity to the sign had some community members asking for it to be removed.

Recently, new elements were spotted near the Confederate flag display, with multiple toilets spread out around the area.

On Monday, WLWT photographers found the toilets had messages written on them, with some reading “council,” “clerk,” and “mayor” on them.

Harrison Mayor Ryan Grubbs said the sign and flag were both put up by a family that owns the property where it is posted.

He also said earlier this month that he had a team looking into the display to see if it is in violation of any zoning requirements or if it is misrepresentation.

At this time, the city has not provided an update on any progress that was made in that process.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.