From shelter to Gridion, special needs shelter dog from Palm Beah County featured in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl

Published 11:56 AM

By Brooke Silverang

    LOXAHATCHEE, Florida (WPBF) — A special needs pup will be representing South Florida and all shelter dogs at this year’s Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl taking place Feb. 11 at 2 pm.

Mr. Bean is a papillon mix and is on Team Ruff in this year’s showdown. He was brought to Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary right here in Palm Beach County as a stray around 6 months old. Mr. Bean was born without two front limbs, but that doesn’t stop this adventurous, active boy from getting around. Barky Pines helped him get strength in his back legs before finding his forever home. Mr Bean is representing not only shelter dogs but also dogs who are perfect in their own special way.

Elizabeth Accomando, the founder of Barky Pines, said, “He’s a wonderful ambassador to all the special needs, differently abled dogs that are out there. They make amazing companions. So I hope that everyone looks into not only just adopting to save the lives of these amazing animals but special needs dogs they’ll love you forever.”

This puppy bowl will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states. Go Mr. Bean!

CNN Newsource

