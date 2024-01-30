Man arrested for stealing truck with $30k worth of ice cream in it

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces charges for stealing a truck in West Haven that carried $30,000 worth of ice cream.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Travis Jones.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 around 9 p.m.

The West Haven Police Department said it received a 911 call that reported an ice cream truck that had just been stolen from a business on the Boston Post Road. The victim reported he was delivering ice cream when the truck was stolen from the parking lot. About $30,000 dollars worth of ice cream was inside the truck.

“Several officers responded to the area to canvass for the ice cream truck,” West Haven police said. “An officer on duty coordinated with troopers from the Connecticut State Police, who located the stolen ice cream truck traveling on I-95 south in Milford.”

Officers assigned to the Bridgeport Police Auto Theft Task Force, in coordination with state police, were able to safely get the driver of the ice cream truck to stop on the I-95 south Exit 27A off ramp.

Jones was identified as the suspect who was behind the wheel. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was transported back to the West Haven Police Department where he was processed and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and first-degree larceny. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.