Size 23: More than a number, a local teen shares what it’s like to walk a mile in his shoes

By Julia Avery

Click here for updates on this story

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — To walk a mile in this 16-year-old’s shoes would be pretty difficult. Jor’el Bolden wears a size 23 wide.

His mother, Tamika Neal, calls him a gentle giant.

Jor’el is 6′5″. He is a sophomore living in Independence, Missouri. Right now, he doesn’t have any shoes that fit him comfortably.

Last summer, Tamika found him a size 23 tennis shoe on Ebay. Jor’el said they fit at first, but he has grown and now they hurt his feet.

Tamika is a single mother and has a health condition that keeps her in a wheelchair. She says Jor’el takes care of her and is a very giving kid.

She wishes she could give back to him and find him comfortable shoes, but custom shoes can cost thousands of dollars.

“It’s embarrassing,” Jor’el said. “I don’t like asking for help.”

Jor’el doesn’t like asking for help, but his mother says he can’t even go out of the house to hang out with friends because it hurts his feet. So, she created a Go Fund Me to raise money for new shoes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.