Slender Man stabber wants out of mental institution, hearing scheduled for April

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — One of the girls who gained international attention in what became known as the Slender Man stabbing case is requesting to be released from a mental institution.

This May, it’ll be 10 years since 12-year-olds Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, motivated by their devotion to the fictional boogeyman Slender Man, stabbed their friend 19 times in Waukesha.

Their victim barely survived. Both were committed to mental institutions. Weier was granted supervised release in 2021. Now, for the third time in three years, Geyser is requesting her own release.

“I think she’s ready to be released, and I think the doctors are going to conclude that,” said Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, outside a courtroom Monday in Waukesha.

Her request was filed earlier this month, and Monday’s proceeding was a meeting to schedule hearings in the case.

The now 21-year-old Geyser appeared by Zoom from the Winnebago Mental Health facility where she’s lived since 2018. Her request states she’s ready to re-enter society. The judge will appoint three doctors to examine Geyser and report back in the next month.

Geyser is hoping for a home release, where she’d be monitored and, according to her attorney, likely have ongoing medication requirements.

WISN 12 News Reporter Nick Bohr asked her attorney what she’s achieved since she’s been committed.

“She has achieved maximum release privileges so, at the institution, you can be highly restricted, highly locked down all the way to being able to walk the grounds and read whatever you want and take supervised trips. So, there’s nothing more she can do at the facility,” Cotton said.

Now, Cotton said, it’ll be up to the three doctors examining her over the next month.

“Obviously, they have to make their own decision; they have to make reports and do the evaluation, but she’s made incredible strides, and I think she’s in a position now to come home,” Cotton said.

The three doctors appointed to examine Geyser are chosen one each by the judge, Geyser’s attorney and the District Attorney’s Office.

The last two times Geyser petitioned for her release, she withdrew the petition following the doctors’ exams.

Geyser is scheduled to return to court in early April.

