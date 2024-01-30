Woman rescued from trash truck that picked up bin she was in

By Arielle Mitropoulos

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A woman was rescued from a trash truck Monday in Manchester after the truck picked up a bin she had fallen into, fire officials said.

The driver of the truck saw the woman through a camera that was located inside the truck and called 911, officials said.

First responders were called to Beech Hill Drive a little before 1 p.m. and began the difficult process of getting the woman out of the truck. Rescuers used a basket pulled by the fire truck crane to lift her out of the vehicle.

Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet said they don’t know how long the woman had been in the trash bin, but she told investigators she had fallen in when she was dumping her trash.

“In 32 years, I’ve never seen anything like this my whole career,” Beaudet said. “It’s alarming, because you don’t really think it’s true. You don’t think it really happens, but in this day and age, times are tough, and people do different things. So, that was definitely one for the books.”

The woman was taken to Elliot Hospital, officials say she sustained minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

