‘Slow moving’ mudslide impacting multiple homes in Astoria

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASTORIA, Oregon (KPTV) — A mudslide in Astoria has forced several people out of their homes.

The mudslide happened Saturday morning, just down the hill from the Astoria Column and not too far from Columbia Memorial Hospital. The slow moving mudslide, according to city officials, is in the area of 27th Street and Grand Avenue, right next to several homes.

City officials have posted “Do Not Occupy” signs on five homes because of concerns over structural integrity. Seven homes in total have been impacted by the slide.

Astoria Public Works has closed the part of 27th Street that leads to the base of the slide. Both gas and water in the area has been shut off as a precautionary measure.

The slide encompasses about five acres as of Monday evening.

Public safety officials are asking those who don’t live in the area to avoid it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.