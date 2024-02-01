Skip to Content
Car flies off I-35 ramp in Dallas after police chase, killing 4

By Julia Falcon

    IRVING, Texas (KTVT) — Four people have died after a police chase early Thursday morning.

Police say at around 2 a.m., they located a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of N Belt Line Road.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle took off. A pursuit began, going into Dallas.

The driver of the vehicle lost control near I-35 and Woodall Rodgers Freeway and wrecked, killing the four people in the vehicle. TxDOT says the vehicle flew off the ramp from I-35.

DSO tells CBS News Texas that one of their deputies was injured after a hitting a light pole that fell as a result of the crash. That deputy crashed into a concrete barrier and was taken to a hospital for injuries.

The I-35E northbound off-ramp at Continental Avenue and I-35E southbound at Woodall Rodgers Freeway are closed as a result.

