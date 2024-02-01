Father, son accused of several armed ATM robberies in Sacramento County neighborhood

By Carolina Estrada

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A father and son were arrested in connection to five armed robberies at a Wells Fargo ATM in Gold River.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Myahil Chapmanjoseph and 42-year-old Deleon Joseph after serving a search warrant at a home in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood.

Chris Robertson, one of the investigators on the case, said they found two guns inside the home. The robberies happened from September to November last year.

Joseph would drive and drop off his son in the area, and then Chapmanjoseph would walk to the same ATM, Robertson said.

“They occurred during the late evening, early morning hours. The suspect would typically lie and wait for the victim to show up,” Robertson said.

That is when Chapmanjoseph would rob the victims at gunpoint.

KCRA 3 spoke to one of the victims last November, William Kieu, who remembered the moment he “heard the slide of a gun” and saw the armed man when he turned back.

“There’s a guy walking towards me and he’s like pulling it out of the waistband of his pants, and I just started running,” Kieu said.

Surveillance video was key in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, which said it found video from a business near where one of the accused men was dropped off.

With that video, the sheriff’s office said it traced their route back to a gas station, where security cameras captured Joseph.

“That ultimately led us to an identification of the driver, as well as the primary suspect,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the son Chapmanjoseph faces five counts of first-degree robbery. His father, Joseph, faces at least one robbery charge.

