Fire burns outside SC Target store after kids set off roman candle fireworks, fire officials say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A fire burned outside a South Carolina Target store Monday night, and investigators say it happened after some kids set off Roman candle fireworks.

Firefighters were called about 6:45 p.m. Monday for a fire at the Target in West Ashely.

The fire was quickly contained, and firefighters said the damage did not extend into the store.

Investigators said they determined that two male juveniles, between the ages of 10 and 14, were discharging Roman candle fireworks into the shopping cart storage area and ignited combustible debris.

The fire damaged approximately nine shopping carts and the exterior face of the building.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with gathering additional photos or videos of the incident or identifying the individuals involved.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.