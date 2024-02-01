Nurses from UPMC Passavant help save young girl from burning vehicle

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nurses are very frequently referred to as heroes.

Well, back in December, a group of nurses from UPMC Passavant were quite literally heroes.

On that afternoon, that group of nurses saw smoke coming from a Jeep sitting in a parking lot and sprang into action.

When they got to the Jeep, they found a young girl inside and were able to get her out of the vehicle safely and call 911 to get fire and EMS on the scene.

Just moments after getting the young girl out of the vehicle, it became engulfed in flames.

“We’re so proud of the team at UPMC Passavant, their bravery prevented tragedy from occurring,” UPMC said in a statement posted to social media.

Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear scrubs.

