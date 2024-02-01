OnlyFans decal controversy: ﻿Mom says sticker got her banned from drop-off at kids’ school

By Liv Johnson

LAKE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A mom in Lake County says her children’s school is no longer allowing her to drive on campus because her car has a decal promoting her OnlyFans account.

The headmaster of the Liberty Christian Prep School allegedly told Michelle Cline that she’s allowed to come on school property but her car is not.

“The word that I was told by the headmaster was that it was causing ‘disharmony’ at the school. At the end of the day, it’s just a sticker. I feel like the parents are making it a bigger deal than the kids,” Cline said.

Cline, who runs the account with her husband, says they’ve attended Liberty Church and their children have attended the prep school for years.

She says she’s driven on campus with the decal for two years.

“It’s just been the last three weeks that it’s been an issue,” Cline said.

Lexy Thomas and her husband Tony said they made complaints to the school because they believe it goes against the school’s code of conduct.

“Every single time that car comes on the campus, kids are exposed to that and kids are aware of it and kids have been looking it up,” Tony said.

“If what you’re doing doesn’t align with the values that the school has put into place — it is a private school — then if you don’t want to abide by those rules, you’re kind of making the choice to park yourself across the street,” Lexy said.

Cline says her kids will be finishing out the school year at Liberty Christian Prep but she’s not sure they’ll return next year, and Lexy said the same.

“We can’t control people, no matter how much I dislike something someone does, but if we pay an institute to do their job, they can,” Lexy said.

Cline also says it is not safe for her to park across the street with her children because there is no crosswalk or safe way to access the school.

We reached out to Liberty Christian and they said they have no comment.

