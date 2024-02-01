Police: Son shields 77-year-old father from attack, attempted carjacking

By Josh Starkey

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Police say a man who physically shielded his 77-year-old father from a brutal attack and attempted carjacking may have saved his life.

Baltimore police said the man was unloading groceries with his 22-year-old son outside his home in the area of Eutaw Place and Laurens Street in Bolton Hill around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Two black SUVs containing teenagers pulled up to the victim’s parked car, jumped out and physically attacked the two men, police said. The son jumped on top of his father in an effort to protect him from the attackers, and a neighbor disrupted the attack by yelling from her window, police said.

The father and son were taken to a hospital. The 77-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent brain surgery for a head injury on Jan. 25. His son had only minor injuries.

Police said they believe the quick actions of the son and bystander saved the 77-year-old from more severe injuries or even death.

The assailants fled before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

