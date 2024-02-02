16 years later, Missouri man exonerated for murder meets judge who released him for 1st time

By Alyssa Jackson

Click here for updates on this story

LEAWOOD, Kansas (KSHB) — Darryl Burton is a preacher at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas.

He’s also the co-founder of the Miracle of Innocence Project, which has helped free four people in in six years.

However, Burton doesn’t like titles because for too long, he was given one he didn’t deserve.

“They referred to you as a number — Burton 153063,” he said.

The number that matters today is, according to the National Registry of Exonerations, Burton is one of 3,284 people who’ve been exonerated in the U.S. since 1989.

“No motive. No ballistics. No DNA. No confession. No weapon. No fingerprints. Nothing connecting me to the crime,” he said.

He kept many reminders of the 24 years he spent in the Missouri State Penitentiary for a murder he did not commit.

The prison was shut down in 2004 and was once known as “the bloodiest 47 acres in America”.

“There was a huge banner — ‘Welcome to the Missouri State Penitentiary,’ leave all your hopes, family and dreams behind,'” Burton said.

In 1984, Burton was arrested after a man was shot and killed.

He said a witness described the shooter as a light-skinned, 5 feet, 5 inches-tall man, but his skin is dark.

He did not belong in prison and according to him, former Cole County Judge Richard Callahan realized that.

“He said my case was the first case of innocence he ever reviewed in his court,” Burton said.

Burton went back to the former prison this week and reconnected with the judge for the first time since he was released.

“It was a little bit awkward for me, probably not for him, because there was a time I hated judges and anyone who had anything to do with the criminal justice system,” Burton said.

He was exonerated, saved from death row, but free? Not without a strong faith.

Now, Burton has advice to anyone in his shoes today.

“It takes a God to move those mountains.”

Burton credits Centurion Ministries for his freedom. He wrote journals of his experience for 20 years that are now included in his memoir “Innocent: A Second Look.”

The Miracle of Innocence Project is currently working on at least five cases to free people they believe were wrongfully convicted.

Burton is still pursuing options to take legal action against the city of St. Louis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.