Center Hill thrift store selling clothes to feed mouths

ATLANTA (WANF) — Just off Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy in Center Hill sits a spot.

A Thrift Spot.

“I love thrifting,” said Michelle Jones, owner of The Thrift Spot. “So, this is, like, my dream.”

Jones runs the operation at the small facility on Charlotte Place NW; aiming for a higher-end, lower-cost shopping experience.

“I love the idea of having high-quality items at really low prices,” Jones said.

Everything costs $5 or less.

You can buy children’s clothes, books, appliances, and even photos of someone else’s cat.

“I actually got a laptop,” said shopper and volunteer Elliott Woods. “I’ve been needing one of them for a while.”

The price? $4.

Even though The Thrift Spot is only two weeks old, Elliott Woods is a regular.

“It’s Atlanta’s best-kept secret,” he said.

The unique aspect of the whole business is all the clothes sold help fund food for the Center Hill community.

“We were kinda born out of the idea that we need different ways to fund the grocery spot,” Jones said.

The Grocery Spot is a food pantry that used to be at the same location but has recently moved down the street into a larger building. Jones and her husband then turned the space into a thrift store with a similar name.

“The Thrift Spot,” she reiterated. “We wanted to keep it cohesive a little bit.”

But this spot is already too small for the thrift store. Jones is eyeing a move to a building nearby and turning the current Thrift Spot into a clothes sorting area.

“We just need more space, really,” Jones said.

“Once they find out about the deals you get here,” Woods said. “It won’t be Atlanta’s best-kept secret for long.”

