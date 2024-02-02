Meet the Philadelphia brothers who opened city’s first Black-owned brewery

By Howard Monroe, Scott Hezlep

PHILADELPHIA (WCBS) — Philadelphia has welcomed its first Black-owned brewery thanks to two brothers who have been brewing together for six years. Two Locals Brewing Company is now open at 3675 Market Street in West Philly.

Brothers Mengistu and Richard Koilor first started brewing beer together in 2018, but this is the first time they’ve owned a taproom.

“It feels awesome amazing feeling,” Mengistu Koilor said. “Long journey, but we’re very proud to make history. You would’ve thought there would be one by now, but there’s a first time for everything – and we’re here.”

At first, they worked with other breweries across the city and state to brew their beer.

In 2020, they joined with Love City Brewing and Harris Family Brewery to brew Black is Beautiful to support Black Lives Matter.

“Together, we’re stronger and I don’t think the idea of social justice reform is to separate the races,” Mengistu said in 2020. “It’s to highlight these injustices and hopefully, people will come on board and see that this is a human issue.”

The brothers also partnered with Liberty Kitchen to offer food to brewery-goers.

The brewery is open seven days a week beginning at noon

