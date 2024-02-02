Sun Prairie Jimmy does not see his shadow, predicts early start to spring

By Jaymes Langrehr

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WISC) — Sun Prairie Jimmy says it will be an early start to spring after the overcast skies meant he did not see his shadow.

The prediction comes after Jimmy saw his shadow last year. Before that, he predicted an early start to spring in 2021 and 2022.

As officials in Sun Prairie say, Jimmy is never wrong, and if the prediction does not come to pass, the message was just lost in translation when passing along his prognostication to the mayor.

Friday’s event marked the 76th Groundhog Day prognostication in Sun Prairie.

