Campus Chronicles – Febuary 21, 2024

Feb. 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Alief ISD

The Alief ISD Hastings High School Speech and Debate team has achieved a significant milestone, with members ranking among the Top 25 nationally at the UC Berkeley competition. Let’s give a round of applause to these talented competitors and their coach, Mrs. McDonough!

Fort Bend ISD

Ft. Bend ISD Bowie Middle School seventh grader Nihal Kochoth showcased his impressive pencil skills by winning first place and $500 in the middle school division of the Houston Rodeo Art Quick Draw Contest! Out of 25 middle school students from various school districts across Greater Houston, Nihal was chosen to compete at NRG Stadium. Each participant had just 50 minutes to draw an inanimate object with a pencil. Congratulations, Nihal!

Aldine ISD

Aldine ISD Nimitz High School’s Chacen Cloud has been awarded the Texas Theatre Scholars Award by Texas Thespians for the 2023-2024 school year. This initiative, launched in 2022-2023, recognizes students who excel in theatrical performance, academics, and citizenship. To earn this distinction, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0, with higher GPAs earning additional honors. Congratulations, Chacen!

Pasadena ISD

The Pasadena ISD Police Department presented Hanna Avalos-Arrue with the inaugural Student Heroes Award today at Fred Roberts Middle School. This award celebrates her bravery and quick thinking as she intervened to protect a classmate from a dog attack earlier this month. Congratulations, Hanna!

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park ISD North Shore Senior High School Scarlets Competition Team had an incredible weekend, winning over 18 awards! They secured Team and Officer Sweepstakes, Team and Officer Judges Awards in all 6 categories, and 1st place in Officer Jazz, Officer Novelty, and Officer Contemporary. They also won 1st place in Team Pom, Team Open, and Team HipHop, as well as the Supreme Award for Officer Contemporary and Team Open. They were 2nd runner-up for the Best of the Best Officer group,and were crowned Grand Champion Officers and Grand Champion Team in Large High School Teams.

