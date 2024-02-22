Detroiter becomes youngest Black artist to have solo exhibition

By Kiara Hay

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tiff Massey is a multi-faceted, interdisplinary artist in the city of Detroit.

Massey uses wood, metal, fabric and music as a form of expression and communication.

“If you show me how to do something once, I can replicate it. I can build it. I can make it,” Massey said.

Massey has been making masterpieces in the city and beyond for more than a decade.

Her latest work will be unveiled at the DIA in May — making her the youngest Black artist to have their own exhibition.

The name, ‘7 Mile and Livernois,’ which is where she grew up.

Also known as the “Avenue of Fashion,” Livernois represents Detroit’s unique style and is a constant feed of inspiration.

“Everything we do is a lot of beauty in it. How we adorn ourselves, our language, our food,” she said. “And, our history. “

With stories woven into each piece, like Massey’s series called ‘Some Fabrics Hold Weight.’

“Gingham was originally utilized as a pattern to clothe the enslaved on plantations so they can be seen in the fields,” Massey said.

Now, reclaiming the material, Massey replaces the white squares with Kente fabric, a traditional fabric of the Ashanti from present-day Ghana.

“This is about paying homage to little Black girls and when we get our hair done this is our first adornment,” Massey said.

The installation is called ‘I Remember Way Back When.’

Part of the beauty of Massey’s work is that it triggers nostalgia as it pushes the needle forward while highlighting significant cultural references.

“A sista has been working hard,” Massey proclaimed.

And it’s paying off.

