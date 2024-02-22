Former restaurant employee used key she didn’t turn in to rob business, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

LANCASTER, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two former employees are accused of using a key that one of them didn’t turn in to rob a restaurant of money, according to authorities in South Carolina.

Marquise Ra’Chavious Mickle, 21, and Sha’Keidra Laadrian Collins, 25, both of Kershaw, are charged with burglary, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the couple stole money from the Bojangles restaurant just after midnight Wednesday.

Authorities said they were called to the restaurant Wednesday morning after money was discovered to be missing. Deputies said there was no forced entry and it was determined someone used a key to get inside.

The investigation revealed Collins left employment with the restaurant about a week prior to the burglary, and her boyfriend, Mickle, stopped working at the restaurant the night before the burglary.

When deputies heard that Collins had not turned in her key for the building, they said she became a suspect.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple’s apartment and the car they regularly drove.

Deputies said evidence was found at the apartment complex connecting the couple to the burglary.

Investigators said they determined Mickle and Collins drove to the restaurant at midnight, and Collins’ key was used for Mickle to enter the building.

Mickle was in and out in about one minute and left with cash from the office area, according to deputies.

Both were arrested at their apartment and face several charges.

“BoJangles personnel provided us valuable information about these two during our initial response to the burglary,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our investigators were able to get to Mickle and Collins before they successfully got rid of all the evidence, and they were in jail less than 24 hours after the crime. When crimes occur, our focus is on solving them and arresting those who commit them as soon as possible. We were very successful in this case.”

