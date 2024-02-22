Garth Brooks invites Travis Kelce to sing Friends in Low Places at his honky tonk grand opening

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and arguably one of the best tight ends in NFL history has been invited to the opening of a country music legend’s honky tonk and bar to sing one of the most popular country songs of all time.

Garth Brooks has invited Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to come and sing Friends in Low Places at the grand opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk on his Inside Studio G show.

“Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of Friends in Low Places,” Brooks said. “Big man, I’m just telling you this: I will be at the grand opening, if you’re there, I’ll send a plane if you want to come and get another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that I’ll send a plane.”

Kelce sang Brooks’ song at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Brooks’ Broadway bar is set to hold its grand opening in Music City next month.

Friends in Low Places, Brooks’ and Trisha Yearwoods’ bar and honky tonk, will hold a grand opening celebration on March 7. The grand opening follows Garth Brooks’ Amazon Music Live Concert on Black Friday, which captivated millions of viewers worldwide.

