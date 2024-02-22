Kingwood Diversion Ditch Flood Risk Reduction Project: Enhancing Flood Resilience in Northeast Harris County

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD) is committed to prioritizing flood risk reduction efforts to protect communities against the devastating impact of flooding. As part of this ongoing initiative, HCFCD is pleased to announce a virtual community engagement meeting for the Kingwood Diversion Ditch Flood Risk Reduction Project. This critical project aims to enhance flood resilience through channel conveyance improvements in the Kingwood Diversion Ditch and Bens Branch areas in Northeast Harris County.

A Bond Project Focused on Flood Mitigation

Project G103-38-00-E001, also known as Bond Project F-14, is a vital component of the 2018 Bond Program approved by Harris County voters on August 25, 2018. Additionally, the project receives support from federal community directed funding, highlighting the collaborative efforts to address flood risks in our communities. Community engagement is at the heart of the Bond Program, and your input is invaluable as we work towards implementing impactful flood mitigation projects.

Join Us for the Virtual Community Engagement Meeting

Save the date for the upcoming Virtual Community Engagement Meeting:

Date: March 6, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Join online at publicinput.com/Kingwood2

Or by phone: Dial 855-925-2801 with Meeting Code: 6701

During the meeting, attendees will receive a comprehensive project update through a brief presentation followed by a moderated Q&A session with the Flood Control District team. Your questions, comments, and input are vital to the project’s development, and we encourage active participation from residents. Whether you join us live or watch the recorded version afterward, your engagement makes a difference in shaping the future of flood risk reduction efforts in our community.

Stay Informed and Engaged

Even if you’re unable to attend the live meeting, we encourage residents to register for the event to receive future project updates. A recorded version of the meeting will also be available on the Flood Control District’s website and YouTube channel for convenient access. We understand the importance of accessibility, and accommodations can be made for individuals with disabilities by contacting 346-286-4040 at least three business days before the meeting.

For further inquiries or to provide feedback, please contact the Flood Control District at 346-286-4000 or fill out the online comment form at hcfcd.org/F-14. Your input is invaluable in shaping the success of flood mitigation efforts in our community.

Together, Let’s Build a More Resilient Future

At HCFCD, we are dedicated to creating a safer and more resilient community for all residents. Join us in our commitment to flood risk reduction and community engagement as we work together towards a brighter, flood-resilient future.

Together, Let’s Create a Safer Tomorrow

Join us in the fight against flooding and make your voice heard in shaping flood risk reduction efforts in Northeast Harris County. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient community for generations to come.

*If you attend by phone only, maps and other exhibits will not be visible. However, information will be available after the meeting on the project webpage at hcfcd.org/F-14.

