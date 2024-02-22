Nurse and EMT honored for Belton baby’s birth inside ambulance traveling 65 mph

By Alan Shope

BELTON, Missouri (KMBC) — What started as a scary situation ended with a new life.

A baby boy was born in the back of an ambulance, and it was an experience that will never be forgotten.

Victoria Osorio, a mother from Belton, was on Highway 71 when she realized that her baby was coming sooner than expected.

The ambulance was called, but Malokai couldn’t wait.

He was born in the back of the ambulance, which was traveling at 65 mph.

Belton Regional Medical Center honored the nurses and EMTs who helped save Malokai’s life with their Great Save Award.

Nurse Laura Smith delivered Malokai, and the ambulance driver, Eric Weinrich, received an honor.

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where anything would be with that without them,” said Chris Short, Malokai’s father. “They did a great job that night.”

Malokai is the fourth child of the family, but his birth was the most interesting. Victoria recalls the experience as scary, but also “an experience.”

