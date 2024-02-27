Spring Break Blast at Children’s Museum Houston: A Week of Adventure and Excitement!

By Lisa Valadez

Click here for updates on this story

Feb. 27, 2024Get ready for a week of non-stop excitement at the Children’s Museum Houston’s Spring Break Blast! From March 9 to March 17, 2024, little adventurers are in for a treat as they dive into a whirlwind of activities that promise to ignite their (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready for a week of non-stop excitement at the Children’s Museum Houston’s Spring Break Blast! From March 9 to March 17, 2024, little adventurers are in for a treat as they dive into a whirlwind of activities that promise to ignite their curiosity and creativity.

Each day of the Spring Break Blast is packed with thrilling performances and hands-on experiences that will leave kids breathless and begging for more. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store:

Rock the Block (Saturday, March 9) – Join us for a block party extravaganza featuring live DJ beats, gravity-defying jumps on inflatables, epic mini golf showdowns, non-stop gaming action in the game truck, and refreshing shaved ice treats.

Super MAR10 Day (Sunday, March 10) – Celebrate Super Mario Day with crown and mustache making activities, hot wheels races, Turtle Talks, and a Princess Peach song celebration.

Go Wild Day (Monday, March 11) – Embark on a wild adventure with a parrot show, animal yoga, a petting zoo, animal story time, and Lisa Frank-inspired animal art.

Infinity Blast Off (Tuesday, March 12) – Prepare for an interstellar adventure with real-life astronauts, a cosmic meet-and-greet with Buzz Lightyear, rocket-making workshops, and a cosmic dust fest.

Kick Fury Showdown (Wednesday, March 13) – Witness martial arts performances by American Ninja Warrior Sam Sann, and engage in coding workshops.

19th Annual Pi Day (Thursday, March 14) – Dive into mathematical merriment with a pie fight, hula hoop contests, and circle challenges.

That’s the Spirit! (Friday, March 15) – Experience a paranormal extravaganza with Ghostbuster cosplayers, slime-making workshops, ghost projectors, van de Graaff demonstrations, and thermodynamic experiments.

Circus Magic (Saturday, March 16) – Enjoy a circus and magic-inspired event with hula hooping, juggling, tumbling, balloon art, glitter tattoos, magician illusions, and “tightrope walking.”

Green is In! (Sunday, March 17) – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish dancers, a butterbeer-making workshop, and Irish charm.

Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement at the Children’s Museum Houston’s Spring Break Blast! It’s a week-long adventure that promises to create unforgettable memories for kids of all ages.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit childrensmuseumhouston.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.