Eight Dartmouth college students go on weeklong hunger-strike as two appear in Lebanon District Court

By John Hawks

Click here for updates on this story

LEBANON, New Hampshire (WPTZ) — Two students, Roan Wade and Kevin Engel appeared in court to face criminal trespassing charges Monday in Lebanon District Court.

The Dartmouth New Deal Coalition, a student organization on campus, has been protesting the college’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war. Most recently, outside the courthouse on Monday.

This started in October when two students camped out in front of the main administration building on Dartmouth’s campus. They were arrested late at night on misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges.

The pair said they have been threatened on campus because of the offense.

A group of eight students, including Wade and Engel, have been on a hunger strike since last Monday to show support for their cause. One student was hospitalized during the strike, and all but two have ended their fast.

“The reason we’ve been hunger striking is because there’s a couple of reasons,” said Calvin George, a Dartmouth Student. “In the fall, Kevin and Roan, two peaceful student protesters, were arrested for engaging in an act of civil disobedience. And we believe that they were wrongfully arrested.”

The group wrote a letter with a list of demands for the college administration.

“One of the first ones is divestment from Israeli apartheid,” Engel said. “There’s also other ones like an increase the minimum wage on campus in addition to Asian-American studies as a department.”

The students also wanted the school to intervene in the court proceedings. Dartmouth officials declined an interview request made by NBC5.

“The Grafton County Attorney’s Office has prosecutorial discretion in this matter,” a press release from the college said. “On the evening of the arrests, the administration engaged the students in hours of conversation. It is our position that we must let the legal process run its course without interference from Dartmouth.”

Some students at the rally raised concerns over their First Amendment rights on campus.

“Dartmouth values, supports, and defends the right of freedom of expression, including the right to protest and demonstrate peacefully, in accordance with our established policies,” Dean of the college Scott Brown said in a statement. “Our student life professionals are in contact with these students and continue to offer health and wellness care to make sure they are safe. The safety and well-being of all Dartmouth students is our top priority.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.