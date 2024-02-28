Houma 19-year-old arrested, accused of giving child drug-laced chocolate bar

By Erin Lowrey

HOUMA, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old accused of giving a child a drug-laced candy bar.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, Sayonta Calloway, of Houma, was arrested and faces charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

He was released on a $20,000 bond.

According to Soignet, deputies were called to an area hospital after a child was reported to be sick after ingesting a drug-laced chocolate candy bar.

Deputies learned that the child was left in the care of Calloway by a family member at the time the child ate the candy.

The family member noticed the child was acting differently and took them to the hospital.

Soignet said the mother learned the child had eaten the candy while she was not at home.

Detectives were able to find evidence of the incident in the child’s home and Calloway admitted to having the drugs.

Soginet said the child is recovering from injuries they sustained from eating the candy.

