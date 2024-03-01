Arrest made after suspect showed up at Sutter County family’s home with a gun, left threatening note

By Cecilio Padilla

LIVE OAK (KOVR) — An arrest has now been made in the case of a person caught on Ring camera footage in front of a Live Oak resident’s home with a gun and tactical light.

The original incident happened Monday, Feb. 26. According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call that evening from a resident along N. Street reporting a suspicious person outside their home.

As seen in the resident’s Ring camera, the unknown man had a gun with a tactical light on it. The suspect also allegedly left a note threatening the family.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Javier Arteaga-Tinoco. On Wednesday, a search warrant was served to a home along Hampton Road in Live Oak, but he wasn’t there.

It wasn’t until Thursday that an anonymous tip alerted deputies that Arteaga-Tinoco was back home That night, a perimeter was set up around the home and he was taken into custody.

Arteaga-Tinoco is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and attempted criminal threats.

