‘Leaping into life’: Dad born on Leap Day welcomes leapling son

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — There’s a 1 in 1,461 chance of having a baby on Leap Day, and the chances of a Leap Day baby having a baby on Leap Day are probably even slimmer.

But that’s exactly what happened with the Glass family in Des Moines on Thursday.

Dillon Glass was celebrating his seventh leap day birthday when his son, Archer, was born at 7:47 a.m. Thursday morning at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Leap Day babies are known as “leaplings.” Every leapling born at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines hospitals will receive a special onesie and an adorable froggy hat knitted by volunteers known as the Fibersmiths of Des Moines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.