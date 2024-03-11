85 dogs, puppies rescued from puppy mill headed to Middle Tennessee

By Daniel Smithson

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Animal Rescue Corps announced that 85 of 214 dogs seized from a North Carolina puppy mill will soon find their way to Middle Tennessee at its headquarters in Gallatin.

The dogs and puppies, mostly miniature schnauzers and schnauzer mixes were removed from alleged “deplorable conditions” at a Chatham County, North Carolina puppy mill by ARC in collaboration with law enforcement and the BISSELL Pet Foundation, with support from Nashville Humane Society, the rescue group said.

The dogs were allegedly subjected to high levels of ammonia, resulting in dehydration, malnutrition, parasites, untreated injuries and illnesses, severe matting, skin conditions, and other life-threatening medical conditions consistent with chronic neglect, according to ARC.

The remains of several dogs were also found at the puppy mill site. The animals were transferred to ARC under a court order by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

“The surrender agreement enables Animal Rescue Corps to initiate the transport and placement process for these dogs,” the rescue group said in a media release. “While these 85 dogs are on their way to new beginnings, the remaining dogs are still considered evidence of a crime and remain in the care of Animal Rescue Corps, under the custody of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.”

The surrender agreement allows ARC to begin matching each dog with vetted shelters and rescue organizations in high-adoption regions throughout North America, where they will ultimately be available for adoption, the rescue group said.

“Animal Rescue Corps allows animal victims of cruelty, neglect, disaster, and other large-scale cases to recover from their trauma, which helps keep communities’ resources available to support their at-risk animals,” ARC executive director Tim Woodward said. “We couldn’t be happier for these 85 dogs about to find their place as a loved family member.”

