Man dead after motorcycle crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes

today at 7:15 PM
FREMONT COUNTY (KIFI)-A man is dead after a motorcycle accident at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes on Sunday morning.

Fremont County emergency personnel responded to the sand dunes for a motorcycle crash and first responders arrived within minutes of the initial call.

The male was driving a motorcycle and went off a sand dune about 50 feet in height and landed in the bottom into lava rocks.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to always ride within their ability, always have a flag on the sand dunes, and always remain familiar with the terrain.

Travis Richards

Travis is a producer for Local News 8.

