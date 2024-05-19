Man dead after motorcycle crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes
FREMONT COUNTY (KIFI)-A man is dead after a motorcycle accident at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes on Sunday morning.
Fremont County emergency personnel responded to the sand dunes for a motorcycle crash and first responders arrived within minutes of the initial call.
The male was driving a motorcycle and went off a sand dune about 50 feet in height and landed in the bottom into lava rocks.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to always ride within their ability, always have a flag on the sand dunes, and always remain familiar with the terrain.