Toddler’s murder in Portland, Maine still unsolved after 30 years

By Raquel Ciampi

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — It’s been 30 years since the murder of Sarina “Pretty” Towle in Portland home.

Two-year-old Sarina Towle was found murdered in her bedroom on Danforth Street on March 25, 1994.

At the time, authorities say Sarina lived with her mother, two brothers and her mother’s boyfriend.

The Portland Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to contact Detective Brown at 207-874-8529 or Detective Rider at 207-874-8524.

You can also provide tips anonymously at 207-874-8584 and leave a message on the department’s crime tip line.

Portland Police say the cause of Towle’s death will not be released.

