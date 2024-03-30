Detroit police search for 14-year-old twin sisters last seen on March 8

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for twin sisters who were last seen on March 8.

Police say Aniya and Anieca Ogden, 14, left their home in the 1800 block of Robson Street and failed to return home.

It is unknown what Aniya was last wearing. Anieca was last seen wearing a beige tank top, shorts and orange “Jordan” shoes.

Both teens are described as being 5 feet tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and sandy brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

