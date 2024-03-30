Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Detroit police search for 14-year-old twin sisters last seen on March 8

By
Published 3:17 PM

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for twin sisters who were last seen on March 8.

Police say Aniya and Anieca Ogden, 14, left their home in the 1800 block of Robson Street and failed to return home.

It is unknown what Aniya was last wearing. Anieca was last seen wearing a beige tank top, shorts and orange “Jordan” shoes.

Both teens are described as being 5 feet tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and sandy brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content