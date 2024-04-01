Family speaks out after their daughter was shot and killed by police

By Alyssa Munoz

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — A Taos family is grieving their daughter, Mariah Voigt, after she was shot and killed by police.

The family said when they reported their car stolen, they didn’t imagine this would be the outcome.

“To have a life taken for something so small is outrageous,” said Lily Padilla, Voigt’s sister.

Sharon Voigt, Mariah Voigt’s mother, said she lent her car to her daughter but never got it back and couldn’t get ahold of her.

“I was just frustrated with her and angry with her. Just be honest if you need the car for longer, but eventually, I reported the car stolen,” said Sharon Voigt.

Two weeks ago, APD found that stolen car in Northeast Albuquerque. After chasing the car with two suspects inside, police said one person inside the car, Mariah Voigt, fled into a nearby neighborhood and hid.

“The individual appeared from inside the shed and had a very deliberate motion in a punching out motion as if they had a firearm,” said Chief Harold Medina of the Albuquerque Police Department during a press conference.

“If she had her phone in her hand, then she had her phone in her hand. That’s an everyday object that everyone has. What does that mean for people in Albuquerque that they’re going to get shot because they’re holding a phone?” said Padilla.

They said police didn’t break the news about her death until later that night.

“They called me to tell me about the car, but they couldn’t call to tell me they shot her?” said Sharon Voigt. “She didn’t steal some random person’s car; it was my car. I was angry at her when I reported the car stolen but this isn’t the outcome I was hoping for.”

Both wondered why other tactics weren’t used.

“They said they had the K-9 unit but didn’t use it. They had other non-lethal tactics and options that were not used. Why is it that they immediately have to shoot fire?” said Padilla.

Police did confirm Mariah Voigt did not have a gun on her but that she was holding her cellphone as if it was a weapon.

