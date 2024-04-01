Skip to Content
Painter offers life lessons learned through art

By Morgan Lentes

    COVINGTON, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Northshore painter is sharing life lessons learned through art.

Mary Fitzgerald told WDSU that she found her passion for painting later in life after her children were grown and her husband passed away.

“If others experience what I did when you no longer have that role,” said Fitzgerald. “Sometimes when you go through a death or something, you kind of shut down on your emotions because otherwise, they can overwhelm you, but (through painting) I felt like I was coming alive.”

Fitzgerald stressed that everyone can paint and not be afraid of failure.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve ever picked up a paintbrush in your life, but if you do it, be encouraged. Don’t try to paint like someone, you know, paint like yourself,” said Fitzgerald.

She added that in painting, like in life, if people are dissatisfied with something, change it.

“You can always paint over it,” said Fitzgerald.

