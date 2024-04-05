Skip to Content
Artist sues Des Moines Art Center for removing Greenwood Park boardwalk

By KCCI Staff

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — An artist is suing to stop the demolition of her art installation in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Art Center says an outdoor installation at Greenwood Park is a hazard. It also claims repairs would be too expensive.

Artist Mary Miss says the center violated a contract by not having her written permission to remove the artwork.

The center said deconstruction could start as early as Monday.

It would not comment on the lawsuit.

