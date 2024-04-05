Demonstrators say Lockheed Martin employee threatened them at Sunnyvale protest

By Jose Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — Thursday morning, the scene outside Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale was one of passionate protest when about 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered to voice their concerns about the aerospace company’s alleged role in the Israel-Hamas war.

Among the demonstrators was Kaiyah Ari, who works for a nonprofit and who is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We know that Lockheed Martin is the largest military contractor in the U.S. and the U.S. is a key player in aiding Israel,” Ari said.

Thursday’s protest began around 6 a.m. Videos provided by the group showed protesters blocking entrances to the Lockheed Martin research facility and chanting slogans calling for peace and justice in Palestine. Ari highlighted the frustration felt by many protesters regarding the perceived lack of action from elected officials to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Tensions escalated during the protest when demonstrators alleged that a Lockheed Martin employee drove his vehicle toward protesters who blocked the entrance and, reportedly, brandished a knife during the confrontation.

In response to these claims, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson stated, “We respect the right to fair and peaceful protest. We expect employees to follow our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and will thoroughly investigate violations of that standard.”

Ari pointed out that Lockheed Martin supplies Israel with F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, Hellfire missiles and other weaponry used in the conflict.

“We thought to ourselves: ‘not in our backyard,'” Ari said. “Lockheed Martin has an office right here in the Bay Area. How can we act like nothing is happening and then just let business as usual?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.