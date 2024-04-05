Lawmakers say New Mexico’s rural, Latino communities are suffering

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — On Thursday afternoon, Congresswomen Melanie Stansbury, Teresa Leger Fernandez, and Secretary of Health Human Services Xaviar Becerra discussed the importance of health care in Latino communities. Becerra says the number of Latinos in need of proper care continues to grow.

“And we are going to continue to see that increase so long as we continue to reach out, and that’s our plan,” Becerra said.

Stansbury says the state is experiencing a health care crisis. Providers telling her and the secretary they are struggling to get additional funding for their work in rural communities, Medicaid unwinding, and overall staffing.

“We know that all across our communities, whether it’s elders or children, all of our families are struggling to access health care,” Stansbury said.

Part of secretary Becerra’s travels on the road is to advocate for better prices on prescription drugs, and investing more in Latino and rural communities. Leger Fernandez says they are facing push back with republicans on how much money Becerra and his department should have.

“The Health and Human Services suffered the largest cuts and why? It’s about providing health care,” Ledger Fernandez said.

Becerra has been made aware of issues affecting New Mexicans today, and he says he wants to invest more time and effort to expand health care and make it easier to access.

“There are things that we know we can do today, and it would help so many families, not to survive, but to thrive,” Becerra said.

