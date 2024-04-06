Credit card skimmer found at another New Jersey 7-Eleven store

By Joe Brandt

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (KYW) — Another credit card skimmer has been found at a 7-Eleven store in South Jersey – this time in Pennsauken – just days after a skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven in Cinnaminson.

The skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven at 6001 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken police said on Facebook Friday night.

Police said they don’t know how long the device was on the machine and urged anyone who used their credit card at that location to contact the credit card company and notify them the skimmer was found.

Police are still investigating the incident and did not announce any charges.

The Pennsauken store is only a five-mile drive from the store in Cinnaminson, where customer Ryan McFadden told CBS News Philadelphia he noticed something was wrong with the card reader.

“I just peeled the thing off,” McFadden said. “It came right off. I saw the pin pad underneath and I knew it was another shell that somebody had put on.”

The Cinnaminson Township Police Department reviewed the store’s surveillance video and determined the skimmer was placed on March 22. It had been attached for at least nine days before McFadden removed it and turned the device over to police.

