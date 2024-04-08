Former MLB player building mini baseball field at home causes controversy

By Jason Barry

CHANDLER, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Former Major League Baseball player JJ Hardy is building a miniature baseball field on his property, and some neighbors aren’t happy about it.

Pam Lang lives across the street from Hardy’s house. “Everybody has a right to enjoy their own yard, but this is something that is beyond what is reasonable to expect your neighbors to tolerate,” said Lang.

The Chandler mom reached out to Arizona’s Family to explain what was going on behind her house.

She said Hardy is building a field of dreams in his backyard for his family and friends.

Lang insists she had no idea the baseball field was being built until construction started a couple of months ago when she noticed a dozen 20-foot poles going up.

Looking at a big fence and lights every night is not something Lang wants to be subjected to.

“I didn’t sign up to live next to a baseball field,” said Lang. “It’s like a commercial, like living next to Top Golf, you know.”

Drone footage of the property near Gilbert and Riggs Road shows that a tennis court and putting green are already on site.

Arizona’s Family has learned the former ballplayer’s home is on a county island, while Lang’s house is in the city of Chandler.

“There’s an inherent unfairness to this, an injustice because he can do whatever he wants because it’s a county island, and I can’t,” said Lang. “I don’t have a recourse because I am bound by all these rules in this HOA.”

Lang has filed a complaint with Maricopa County and learned that her neighbor, who used to play for the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles, has yet to receive the necessary permits to build his ballpark.

There are still height and distance requirements that need to be met, even on a county island.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the former major leaguer to discuss the field and neighbors’ concerns, but a family member said they have no comment.

“It’s very disappointing and frustrating that all I can an do is file a complaint and hope that somebody in the county feels like listening to me,” said Lang.

Maricopa County officials said that Hardy has until April 22 to get the proper permits to finish his Field of Dreams.

If not, some of the current construction may need to come down, officials said.

