US Soccer to break ground on new national training center, headquarters in Georgia

FAYETTE COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — U.S. Soccer is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for its brand-new National Training Center and Headquarters in Georgia.

The location at Trilith in Fayette County was selected last year. Fayette County is 27 miles from Atlanta and 20 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. U.S. Soccer leaders are hoping the great Georgia climate and major airport will encourage people from everywhere to come train year-round.

Once built, the facility will serve as the national center for training and competition of all 27 U.S. Soccer’s Mens, Womens, Youth and Extended National teams.

Initial designs for the training center include over a dozen soccer fields and over 100,000 square feet of indoor courts for all 27 teams. Designs also include more than 200,000 square feet of high-performance facilities, locker rooms, meeting space and headquarters space for all U.S. Soccer employees.

The facility will cover more than 200 acres, and construction is expected to be completed before the 2026 World Cup. Gov. Brian Kemp said it will be a $228 million investment and create more than 400 jobs.

Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

