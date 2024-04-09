Community heartbroken over loss of teacher stabbed to death by son

By Rebecca Petit

FROSTPROOF, Florida (WFTS) — The Frostproof community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher, Elvia Espinoza.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, premed student Emmanuel Espinoza, 21, arrived at his mother Elvia’s home on Deer Road just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said he drove from The University of Florida to Frostproof to attend an event for his grandfather and was planning to stay at his mother’s house.

Doorbell camera video shows him walking up with a knife before police said he stabbed his mother at least 70 times when she answered the front door.

“It’s one of the most bizarre murders that we’ve dealt with in a very long time,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Neighbors in the small town are devastated. “I’m in total shock and disbelief and just trying to think why,” said Annette Betts.

Authorities said Emmanuel immediately called 911 and confessed. He told police his mother got on his nerves for years.

“We said, ‘Did you love her?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I love her.’ Do y’all get along? ‘Yeah, 8 out of 10, we get along, but I wanted to kill her for years, and I made up my mind as I drove from Gainsville that today was the day,’” said Judd.

The 46-year-old mother of three was a second-grade teacher at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School in Frostproof. Her former students said she was sweet and encouraging.

“She is the reason I’m good at fractions and math, and she’s the reason why I want to become an astrophysicist,” said 17-year-old Isabella Miller.

To honor Ms. Espinoza’s life, students and staff were asked to wear hot pink, lime green, and/or bright blue on Monday. Parents said they will always cherish the positive impact she had on their children.

“My condolences go out to all the other teachers who knew her and her family members. We want them to know we’ve always thought very fondly about her over the years. I’m trying to get through this [interview] without crying,” said Beth Miller.

Investigators said Elvia was very proud of her youngest son, Emmanuel. He was Frostproof Middle-Senior High School Class of 2020 valedictorian. Authorities said he has no criminal record or history of mental illness.

Emmanuel is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

