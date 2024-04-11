Another inmate dies at Fulton County Jail; third death this year

By Web staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Less than a week after a deadly stabbing incident, another inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, later identified as Travis Landrey, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Rice Street facility.

“Lifesaving measures were performed by jail and medical staff but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The preliminary cause of death was suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Landrey faced several charges, including two counts of murder. He had been in Fulton County Jail since November.

This marks the third inmate death this year and the second within a week. Last Thursday, 37-year-old Leonard Fortner was stabbed to death by another inmate.

In January, 36-year-old Michael Holland was found unresponsive in his cell. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

In 2023, there was a total of 10 inmate deaths.

