Greenville, South Carolina, man wins $1 million jackpot after forgetful mistake, officials say

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A trip back to a convenience store lead a Greenville, South Carolina, man to a $1 million lottery win, officials said.

Holli Armstrong, with the South Carolina Education Lottery, released the details of the win that started by mistake.

“It was a fluke,” said the winner, whose name was not released.

The man told lottery officials he went to the Stop-a-Minit on Pelham Road in Greenville on his lunch break to buy some Powerball tickets.

When he got back to work, he realized he didn’t have his play slips, Armstrong said.

She said that on his next break, he went back to the store to get them and decided to buy a couple of scratch-off tickets.

“I won $20 and $1 million on them,” he said. “I was in shock. If the clerk had given me my slips, I wouldn’t have had a reason to go back.”

Armstrong said he returned to work a millionaire, but isn’t going to quit his job. she said he’s saving the prizemoney for retirement.

“I told my boss to pinch me,” he said.

Two more top prizes of $1 million remain in $1,000,000 Money Maker game at odds of 1 in 1,230,000.

Stop-A-Minit No. 15 in Greenville received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.