METRO Welcomes New Board Members with Historic Diversity!

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 11, 1024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO Houston) is proud to announce the appointment of its newest board members, ushering in a historic era of diversity and representation. Mayor John Whitmire’s nominations have resulted in a groundbreaking increase in female leadership on the board, with the appointment of the first Vietnamese American woman and the first Hispanic female chair, Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock.

The newly appointed members bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their roles:

Judge Kathy Han: Breaking barriers as the first Vietnamese American woman appointed to a full-time presiding judge position in Houston, Judge Han brings a unique perspective and a commitment to serving diverse communities.

Reverend T. Leon Preston II: As the Senior Pastor at the Greater Christian Hope Baptist Church and a Law Enforcement Chaplain, Reverend Preston is a pillar of the community, advocating for inclusivity and accessibility for all.

Chad McMillan: A passionate advocate for Houston’s disabled population, McMillan is dedicated to promoting independence and inclusion for all residents, ensuring that everyone has equal access to transportation options.

Terry Morales: With her reappointment, Morales continues to bring her expertise from Amegy Bank to the board, contributing to METRO’s financial strategies and initiatives.

Mayor Whitmire emphasized the importance of diverse representation on the board, recognizing the value of varied experiences and the need for accessibility for all residents. He called on METRO to prioritize transparency and to continue expanding mobility options to serve the growing needs of the city and region.

METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock expressed her excitement about the new board members and their shared commitment to customer-centric service. Together, they are dedicated to making METRO a safe, clean, and accessible option for all residents.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in the Proclamation Room at City Hall, marked the official start of the new board members’ terms. As they embark on this journey, they are ready to collaborate with existing leaders and work towards METRO’s mission of providing reliable and accessible public transportation.

For more information on METRO and its leadership team, visit ridemetro.org.

