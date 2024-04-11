Unity Prom brings joy to special needs students in Honolulu

By Frances Lin

HONOLULU (KITV) — In a heartwarming event focused on inclusion, special needs students from Kaimuki, Kalani, Roosevelt, and McKinley High Schools gathered Wednseday at the Stan Sheriff Center for the Unity Prom.

According to Ho’ea, The Foundation, this occasion was an effort to provide students facing challenges the opportunity to enjoy the festivities and create lasting memories typical of a high school prom.

Volunteers including classmates, colleagues, and student athletes, generously offered their time and support to ensure every student had a memorable experience. The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Hōʻea – The Foundation and its supporting business partners including MW Restaurant, YMCA, Senator Glenn Wakai, and University of Hawai‘i Athletes.

In a backdrop of music and laughter, students posed for photos, danced, and indulged in a gourmet lunch. “Proms are often the highlight of many students’ high school years. Hō‘ea – The Foundation and our supporting business partners work closely with these public schools to host the prom,” says Eric Fujimoto, Founder at Hōʻea – The Foundation. “But it is the supporting students, hard-working teachers, administrators and parents who should be revered for helping the uniqueness of our keiki shine and to show what is right with our public schools.”

