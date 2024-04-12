Live artillery shell found buried in North Texas backyard, area evacuated

By S.E. Jenkins

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — Several homes in a North Texas neighborhood were evacuated when a live artillery shell was found buried in a backyard Thursday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Duncanville Police were called to the 1300 block of Circle Drive for suspicious activity. The caller said he found a missile-shaped object, possibly an explosive while digging in his backyard.

Duncanville police told the man to leave his home immediately.

Upon arrival, officers notified the Dallas Police Department’s Bomb Squad and requested their response to the scene. Duncanville Fire Department Medics were staged nearby in case they were needed.

Dallas Police Department’s Bomb Squad arrived around 6:20 p.m.

The missile-shaped object was x-rayed and determined to be a live artillery shell.

Duncanville PD and the Dallas Police Department’s Bomb Squad decided the United States Air Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal should take possession of the live artillery shell.

The United States Air Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal was contacted and is responding. The man who found the shell told police the previous owner of the home was a United States veteran and likely buried the artillery shell years ago.

Duncanville PD said at this time, it does not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public, though it is still an active scene and heavy law enforcement presence can be expected.

